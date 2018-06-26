Video shows Kasur minor day before he went missing

KASUR: A CCTV video emerged on Tuesday showing six-year-old Faiq walking on the road, a day before he went missing.



The child in the video can be seen walking towards a shop, after which he mysteriously disappeared.

After the news broke, police sprang to action, claiming that 22 security teams are working to recover the child.

Police officials said that polygraph tests were taken of 18 suspicious people.

On Monday, locals protested against the disappearance of a six-your-old boy in Kasur, blaming the police for not making enough efforts for his recovery.

Faiq, six, went missing from outside his home in Kasur's Chowk Shafi Wala area on March 24. There has been no clue of the child since.

Relatives allege that police only issued an advert with regard to the minor's disappearance, but did not do much to trace the child.

The family of the minor and residents of the area Monday held a rally from Chowk Shafi Wala to Baldia Chowk. The protesting locals chanted slogans against the law enforcers and demanded recovery of the child.

CM Askari directs IG for child's recovery

Meanwhile, the caretaker Punjab chief minister took notice of Geo News' story regarding Faiq's disappearance.

Chief Minister Hassan Askari directed the inspector general (IG) Punjab for the recovery of the child and sought a report on the matter within 48 hours, his spokesman said.

Widespread child abuse

The name of the district has repeatedly been in the headlines with regard to widespread child abuse. In January, the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kasur had sparked protests in several cities.

Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4, 2018, and found dead in a garbage heap five days later.

On January 23, the authorities claimed to have nabbed Imran, said to be a serial killer involved in other such crimes, through a DNA match.

The ATC conducted the trial inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail and concluded proceedings a week after the suspect's indictment, as per the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Imran was sentenced to death for kidnapping, rape, murder and under Section 7-ATA. He had confessed to his crime in court on the day of his indictment.