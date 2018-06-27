Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

Can't connect right now! retry
SUKKUR: The appellate election tribunal dismissed on Wednesday former Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Nisar Khuhro's nomination papers for PS-11 (Larkana II).

Pakistan Peoples Party has issued a party ticket for Khuhro for PS-11 constituency for the forthcoming general election scheduled for July 25.

Khuhro's nomination papers were rejected because he listed two wives and four children as his dependent, instead of three wives.

The PPP leader failed to list a wife and a daughter as his dependents and did not mention a 166-acre land in his nomination papers, the tribunal noted.

While reacting to this, Khuhro remarked that he will file an appeal against the decision of the tribunal.

"I did not hide anything in the nomination papers," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry’s nomination papers were rejected from his home constituency of NA-67, Jhelum.

The election tribunal was hearing an appeal against the acceptance of Chaudhry’s nomination papers by the returning officer, filed by Justice and Democratic Party’s Fakhar Abbas Kazmi.

Kazmi had objected, saying that Chaudhry had not paid agriculture tax on his land. He had also stated that the PTI leader’s name on his identity card was listed as ‘Fawad Ahmad’.

Speaking to the media after the judgment, the PTI leader said, “The basis of today’s decision is to influence my election campaign.”

“The decision is not based on merit,” he said.

