Terrorism threat can't be ruled out at any time: interior minister

Caretaker interior minister Azam Khan. — FILE image

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan said on Wednesday that the threat of terrorism could not be ruled out at any time.



The interior minister said so while exclusively speaking to Geo News on Wednesday.

He, however, said the decision to summon Army to ensure security during the elections was made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP should have consulted the interior ministry on the decision, the interior minister said.

He further said the election commission was transferring officials on its own and the caretaker setup was not aware of that.

“Came to know about secretary interior’s transfer through newspaper today,” Khan said.



On the subject of ensuring security during the elections, Khan said that their priority was to safeguard rallies of political parties and leaders.



The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has also summoned a key meeting to review security during the polls, scheduled to be held next month.

Sources informed Geo News Tuesday, the high-level meeting will be comprising officials of security institutions and political parties' representatives, which has been summoned keeping in view possible terrorist threats ahead of the General Election 2018.



The meeting has been summoned on July 9.

Last week, the NACTA had sent the suggestion to hold a security session to the interior minister. The interior minister has given approval for holding a session upon the NACTA’s recommendation.