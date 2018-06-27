Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Lahore to again reject Imran in forthcoming polls, says Hamza

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Wednesday that following the precedence of 2013 election, Imran Khan will again get no electoral success from the city in the forthcoming polls.

Addressing workers after inaugurating a party office at the Bhatti gate, Hamza said that metro bus and orange train are giving services to the people of the city.

"You can see the situation of Metro bus in Peshawar, this is Imran's new Pakistan," he said. "You will find new roads in n every single district of Punjab. People of Karachi remembers Shehbaz Sharif by looking at the progress of Punjab."

Pleading a case for the ousted premier and party leader, he said that Nawaz Sharif's being punished for bringing peace in Karachi and effectively tackling the energy crisis.

Responding to Hamza's speech, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abdul Aleem Khan said that Hamza pursues the political legacy of corruption and loot.

"Hamza has no political stature except being the son of Shehbaz. Had there been true democracy, he couldn’t have been elected as a union council member," he added.

Khan said that Hamza has come into the polls thinking Lahore as personal estate of his father.

"We will not only make government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also in Punjab and centre," the PTI representative said. 

Comments

