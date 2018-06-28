Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Huge cache of weapons recovered in South, North Waziristan IBOs

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

RAWALPINDI: A huge quantity of ammunition and explosives, among other weapons, were recovered in IBOs conducted by security forces in South and North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

The intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted in Ladha’s village Patwelai in South Waziristan and Gharlamai area of North Wazirstan.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Security forces recovered a huge cache of anti-tank mines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 81 mortar bombs , seven rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), a large quantity of ammunition of 12.7mm , grenades, detonating cords , and accessories of various weapons.

According to the military's media wing, the recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives were hidden underground.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Protests from disgruntled PTI workers follow Imran to Lahore

Protests from disgruntled PTI workers follow Imran to Lahore

 Updated 26 minutes ago
NAB has its own mandate, don’t want to indulge in blame game: law minister

NAB has its own mandate, don’t want to indulge in blame game: law minister

 Updated 50 minutes ago
NAB approves repatriation of Hasan, Hussain Nawaz via Interpol

NAB approves repatriation of Hasan, Hussain Nawaz via Interpol

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP directs candidates to submit party affiliation certificates

ECP directs candidates to submit party affiliation certificates

Updated 2 hours ago
Mirza Saleem Baig appointed PEMRA chairman

Mirza Saleem Baig appointed PEMRA chairman

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest from NA-67

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest from NA-67

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders to remove ex-aviation chief Shujaat Azeem’s name from ECL

SC orders to remove ex-aviation chief Shujaat Azeem’s name from ECL

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N's Rana Afzal becomes latest political leader to face ire of constituents

PML-N's Rana Afzal becomes latest political leader to face ire of constituents

Updated 3 hours ago
Former PM Abbasi challenges disqualification from NA-57

Former PM Abbasi challenges disqualification from NA-57

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM