Huge cache of weapons recovered in South, North Waziristan IBOs

RAWALPINDI: A huge quantity of ammunition and explosives, among other weapons, were recovered in IBOs conducted by security forces in South and North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted in Ladha’s village Patwelai in South Waziristan and Gharlamai area of North Wazirstan.

Security forces recovered a huge cache of anti-tank mines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 81 mortar bombs , seven rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), a large quantity of ammunition of 12.7mm , grenades, detonating cords , and accessories of various weapons.



According to the military's media wing, the recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives were hidden underground.