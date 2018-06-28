Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest from NA-67

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s plea allowing him to contest the upcoming general election from NA-67, Jhelum.

Earlier today, the PTI leader had moved the LHC against an appellate election tribunal’s decision restraining him from contesting from NA-67.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry termed the LHC’s decision a win for the PTI and the people of Jhelum.

In an earlier tweet, the PTI leader had thanked the leadership of Pakistan Bar Council, Lahore High Court Bar Association and lawyers for standing with him in "rejecting illegal order of disqualification" against him.

Speaking to the media after the LHC judgment, Chauhdry said, "Those who were celebrating my disqualification are now hiding their faces."

Chaudhry’s nomination papers were rejected from his home constituency of NA-67, Jhelum on Thursday during a hearing of an appeal filed by Justice and Democratic Party’s Fakhar Abbas Kazmi against the acceptance of the PTI leader’s nomination papers by the returning officer.

Kazmi had objected, saying that Chaudhry had not paid agriculture tax on his land.

He had also stated that the PTI leader’s name on his identity card was listed as ‘Fawad Ahmad’.

Speaking to the media after the judgment, the PTI leader had said, “The basis of today’s decision is to influence my election campaign.”

“The decision is not based on merit,” he said.

Chauhdry further stressed that his supporters and party workers do not need to worry about the tribunal's decision restraining him from contesting from NA-67.

