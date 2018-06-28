Mirza Saleem Baig appointed PEMRA chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information on Thursday issued a notification regarding the appointment of Mirza Saleem Baig as chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).



Baig has been appointed to the post for the next four years, according to the notification.

The Ministry of Information's notification comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered its issuance within two days.

The SC order came as a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing of the PEMRA chairman appointment case on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioner argued the individual named for heading the media regulator did not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post.

However, the chief justice had remarked that they did not want to get into the issue and noted that the search committee had nominated Baig for the post of PEMRA chairman.

President Mamnoon Hussain approved a summary of Baig’s appointment to the post late last month.

An officer of the Information Service, Baig previously served as the Principal Information Officer with the federal government.