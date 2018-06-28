Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
Web Desk

Mirza Saleem Baig appointed PEMRA chairman

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information on Thursday issued a notification regarding the appointment of Mirza Saleem Baig as chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Baig has been appointed to the post for the next four years, according to the notification.

The Ministry of Information's notification comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered its issuance within two days.

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

President Mamnoon Hussain had approved a summary of Baig's appointment as PEMRA chairman late last month

The SC order came as a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing of the PEMRA chairman appointment case on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioner argued the individual named for heading the media regulator did not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post.

However, the chief justice had remarked that they did not want to get into the issue and noted that the search committee had nominated Baig for the post of PEMRA chairman.

President Mamnoon Hussain approved a summary of Baig’s appointment to the post late last month.

An officer of the Information Service, Baig previously served as the Principal Information Officer with the federal government.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Protests from disgruntled PTI workers follow Imran to Lahore

Protests from disgruntled PTI workers follow Imran to Lahore

 Updated 26 minutes ago
NAB has its own mandate, don’t want to indulge in blame game: law minister

NAB has its own mandate, don’t want to indulge in blame game: law minister

 Updated 49 minutes ago
NAB approves repatriation of Hasan, Hussain Nawaz via Interpol

NAB approves repatriation of Hasan, Hussain Nawaz via Interpol

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP directs candidates to submit party affiliation certificates

ECP directs candidates to submit party affiliation certificates

Updated 2 hours ago
PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest from NA-67

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest from NA-67

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders to remove ex-aviation chief Shujaat Azeem’s name from ECL

SC orders to remove ex-aviation chief Shujaat Azeem’s name from ECL

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N's Rana Afzal becomes latest political leader to face ire of constituents

PML-N's Rana Afzal becomes latest political leader to face ire of constituents

Updated 3 hours ago
Former PM Abbasi challenges disqualification from NA-57

Former PM Abbasi challenges disqualification from NA-57

 Updated 5 hours ago
Huge cache of weapons recovered in South, North Waziristan IBOs

Huge cache of weapons recovered in South, North Waziristan IBOs

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM