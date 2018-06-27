Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
Web Desk

Qamar-ul-Islam's 12-year-old son expresses hope his father will win against Nisar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The 12-year-old son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Qamar-ul-Islam Raja kicked off his father's election campaign on Wednesday.

The 12-year-old began the campaign two days after his father was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

Islam, who is PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III and is contesting against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, is accused of having awarded contracts for 84 water treatment plants at a higher price.

Addressing constituents today, the 12-year-old said, "I have been asked by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to start our election campaign."

"They have asked me to focus on the campaign despite hurdles," he added.

Expressing hope that his father will win, he said, "NA-59 is the stronghold of PML-N."

Responding to a question, the 12-year-old said, "I don't have any message for Chaudhry Nisar."

"In mine and my father's eyes, electoral candidates are held between party candidates and independent candidates have no value," he upheld.

Islam's arrest came a day after the PML-N fielded him against disgruntled PML-N leader Nisar in the NA-59 constituency.

Responding to a question about Islam's arrest, former premier Nawaz Sharif said in London that he was upset when he learned of the arrest.

On the other hand, Nisar also said that the NAB action was condemnable.

The former interior minister said that this could make the July 25 general election controversial.

NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had awarded its NA-59 (Rawalpindi-III) ticket to Islam on Sunday

Similarly, PML-N spokesperson and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the NAB action pre-poll rigging and said the party would approach the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard. 

Further, Islam's daughter, Uswa Islam, said that her father was an honest man, alleging that the purpose of Islam's arrest was to "sabotage his election campaign."

She said that another purpose of her father's arrest was to affect the popularity of the PML-N.

Uswa said that her father was present at the NAB's Lahore office following a letter written to him pertaining to an inquiry by the anti-graft body.

"My father is a diabetic and he is not being allowed administration of injections," she alleged.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

 Updated 44 minutes ago
SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM