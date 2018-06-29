Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB seeks placement of two Punjab secretaries, five CEO's on ECL

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 29, 2018

According to a letter sent by NAB to the Interior Ministry, the anti-corruption body has requested for 23 names to be on the Exit Control List. Photo: File 
 

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested the Interior Ministry to put the names of two secretaries of Punjab government and five heads of companies on the Exit Control List (ECL) on Friday.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by Geo News, NAB has requested 23 names to be put on the ECL, out of which two are provincial secretaries.

Ali Khan Jan, the secretary primary and secondary healthcare Punjab, Gujranwala Waste Management Company CEO Dr Ataal Haq and Haroon Ashraf’s name has been requested to be put on the list.

Other names that the NAB has requested to be put on the list include Okara Deputy Commissioner Aslam Qasmi, Faisalabad member price committee Arshad Ahmed, Mian Latif, Ali Bajwa and Muhammad Aslam.

In the letter, the anti-corruption body has requested that the head of the Lahore Waste Management Company, Waseem Ajmal, Knowledge Park Company CEO Shahid Zaman, Paragon city manager Shehzad Waheed and director finance Farhan Ali to be put on the ECL.

The bureau has also requested, development partners LDA City Malik Asif, Mian Tahir Jawed, Abdur Rasheed, Shahid Shafeeq, Imran, Rana Muhammad Arif, Jamil Ahmed, Khalid Majeed, Najam Shah, Rashid Majeed and Syed Furrukh Ali Shah’s names to be added to the list.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal says not in ‘mood’ to work with PTI, PML-N

Bilawal says not in ‘mood’ to work with PTI, PML-N

 Updated 5 minutes ago
Shah Rukh’s cousin Noor Jahan pulls out of electoral race

Shah Rukh’s cousin Noor Jahan pulls out of electoral race

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Police solve Karachi short-term kidnapping case

Police solve Karachi short-term kidnapping case

 Updated an hour ago
Indian troops martyr five youth in IOK: KMS

Indian troops martyr five youth in IOK: KMS

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistanis among 800 million at risk of Global Warming: report

Pakistanis among 800 million at risk of Global Warming: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP withdraws notification of Ishaq Dar's election as senator

ECP withdraws notification of Ishaq Dar's election as senator

 Updated 3 hours ago
SHC orders registration of murder case against former Sindh MPA

SHC orders registration of murder case against former Sindh MPA

 Updated 3 hours ago
Accused of mega corruption, Memon continues to stay at Karachi private hospital

Accused of mega corruption, Memon continues to stay at Karachi private hospital

 Updated 4 hours ago
PTI demands immediate dismissal of Punjab governor

PTI demands immediate dismissal of Punjab governor

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM