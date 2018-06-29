NAB seeks placement of two Punjab secretaries, five CEO's on ECL

According to a letter sent by NAB to the Interior Ministry, the anti-corruption body has requested for 23 names to be on the Exit Control List. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested the Interior Ministry to put the names of two secretaries of Punjab government and five heads of companies on the Exit Control List (ECL) on Friday.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by Geo News, NAB has requested 23 names to be put on the ECL, out of which two are provincial secretaries.

Ali Khan Jan, the secretary primary and secondary healthcare Punjab, Gujranwala Waste Management Company CEO Dr Ataal Haq and Haroon Ashraf’s name has been requested to be put on the list.

Other names that the NAB has requested to be put on the list include Okara Deputy Commissioner Aslam Qasmi, Faisalabad member price committee Arshad Ahmed, Mian Latif, Ali Bajwa and Muhammad Aslam.

In the letter, the anti-corruption body has requested that the head of the Lahore Waste Management Company, Waseem Ajmal, Knowledge Park Company CEO Shahid Zaman, Paragon city manager Shehzad Waheed and director finance Farhan Ali to be put on the ECL.

The bureau has also requested, development partners LDA City Malik Asif, Mian Tahir Jawed, Abdur Rasheed, Shahid Shafeeq, Imran, Rana Muhammad Arif, Jamil Ahmed, Khalid Majeed, Najam Shah, Rashid Majeed and Syed Furrukh Ali Shah’s names to be added to the list.