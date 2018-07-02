Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 02 2018
By
APP

Want to see regular Pak-India bilateral series: Miandad

By
APP

Monday Jul 02, 2018

The batting legend said matches between the two countries will lead to better relations between the two countries. Photo: AFP
 

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain and batting legend Javed Miandad has said he wants to see regular Pakistan and India bilateral series.

Speaking to APP, Miandad questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that if the teams can play each other in the World Cup, Champions Trophy, World T20 and Asia Cup, then they can play each other in a bilateral series.

Miandad, who played for Pakistan from 1975 to 1996 in Tests and one-day internationals (ODI), added that matches between the two teams will lead to better relations between the countries.

“It is time the politicians stop politicising the matter,” he said.

Miandad, who ranked 44th among the best cricketers of all time by the ESPN Legends of Cricket, said Pakistan-India series is bigger than the Ashes.

“We [Pakistan and India] can rule the world of cricket if we work and play together,” he said.

Speaking about the International Cricket Council’s decision to convert 2021 Champions Trophy into a T20 event, Miandad said it was a good thing.

People are more interested in watching T20 cricket than Tests or ODIs, he said. 

"However, the ICC must keep a strict eye on match-fixing issues as shorter formats involve a bigger threat of fixing," he added. 

