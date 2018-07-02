Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jul 02 2018
By
AFP

Neymar shines as Brazil beat Mexico to reach World Cup quarters

By
AFP

Monday Jul 02, 2018

Brazil had to wait until the 88th minute to put the match to bed as Neymar was the architect, crossing for Firmino to tap the ball home. Photo: Reuters
 

SAMARA: Brazil roared in the World Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Monday as Neymar shone with a goal and an assist that dumped the central Americans out at the last 16 stage for the seventh straight occasion.

The PSG forward slid home in the second half and then teed up Roberto Firmino late on as the five-times champions beat an otherwise stubborn Mexico, whose World Cup began with such promise with a victory over champions Germany, but ended in familiar fashion in the first knockout round.

It was the seventh World Cup running that Brazil have reached the last eight, where they will now face Belgium or Japan, while Mexico have not made it to that stage since they hosted the tournament in 1986.Mexico, who enjoyed an enviable recent record against Brazil having won seven of their previous 15 matches against them, were a threat on the counter in the first half but then faded without ever really being put to the sword.

A glaring spotlight had been on Neymar after his opening three performances saw him miss a litany of chances, frequently squander possession and spend far too long on the turf.

Yet he answered a number of questions with a much more positive display and a decisive finish early in the second half from a move that he had started himself, although his propensity for histrionics were again in evidence.

Minutes after the restart Brazil took the lead in exquisite fashion with Neymar starting and ending the move.

He darted across the edge of the area before a perfect backheel released Willian, whose low cross fizzed into the danger area where Neymar slid in to turn the ball home.

It was a choking blow for Mexico, who had been the better side for the opening half an hour, pegging Brazil back and creating several half chances.

Brazil had to wait until the 88th minute to put the match to bed as Neymar was the architect, crossing for Firmino to tap the ball home.

They will have to do without defensive midfielder Casemiro in the quarters, however, after he picked up his second booking.

Comments

More From Sports:

ICC brings tougher sanctions for ball tampering, personal abuse

ICC brings tougher sanctions for ball tampering, personal abuse

 Updated an hour ago
Belgium fight back from two down to beat Japan 3-2 in added time

Belgium fight back from two down to beat Japan 3-2 in added time

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Lahore Qalandars to participate in Abu Dhabi T20 tournament

Lahore Qalandars to participate in Abu Dhabi T20 tournament

 Updated 4 hours ago
After identity blunder, Kagawa has Belgium in his sights

After identity blunder, Kagawa has Belgium in his sights

 Updated 10 hours ago
Super Schmeichel proud of Danes despite shootout loss

Super Schmeichel proud of Danes despite shootout loss

 Updated 13 hours ago
Want to see regular Pak-India bilateral series: Miandad

Want to see regular Pak-India bilateral series: Miandad

 Updated 14 hours ago
Iniesta calls time on Spain after World Cup exit

Iniesta calls time on Spain after World Cup exit

 Updated 14 hours ago
Own goal? Japan coach says team hasn't practised penalties

Own goal? Japan coach says team hasn't practised penalties

 Updated 14 hours ago
Australia end Pakistan's T20 winning streak with 9-wicket hammering

Australia end Pakistan's T20 winning streak with 9-wicket hammering

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM