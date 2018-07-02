Pakistan will continue to play effective role for UN peacekeeping: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Monday assured Pakistan will continue to play an effective role for United Nations’ (UN) peacekeeping operations.



The army chief made the comments during a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

“Pakistan is the largest contributor to un peacekeeping forces,” General Bajwa told the UN under-secretary-general.

Further, Jean-Pierre Lacroix commended Pakistan’s role in UN’s peacekeeping efforts across the globe.

“We value the sacrifices of the Pakistani nation,” Lacroix said.