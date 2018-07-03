Not afraid of accountability, but justice must be done: Bilawal

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday lamented different systems for the PPP and others, saying that they were not afraid of accountability but justice must be done.



The PPP chairman kicked off the second phase of his election campaign and visited Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Hatri Bypass, Matiari, Halal and Sanghar.

Addressing workers in Hyderabad, Bilawal said that Karachi was neglected for past 30 years and that the character of the ones, who ruled the megapolis, had been exposed.

He also described the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Sindh as a puppet alliance.

"GDA is a puppet alliance and several such alliances are made before every election," the PPP chairman said. "Some people want to derail the democratic process."

He said that members of the "puppet alliance" said that Peoples Party did not deliver, adding, "The record development that took place in the PPP's tenure was never witnessed before."

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bilawal said the PTI had not yet presented its manifesto, how would they resolve issues.

In an apparent dig at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the Bhutto family scion said, "The nation does not care why someone was disqualified."

Bilawal added, "We want a solution to Pakistan's problems."

"I am not contesting the general election to win or lose but because my mother was assassinated," he added.

Later during the day, Bilawal also addressed supporters in Tando Jam.

"Alliances have been made against us during every election," he said while speaking to party supporters.

"A puppet government will not be able to solve the nation's problems."

The PPP chairman had been touring various districts of Sindh campaigning for the forthcoming elections.

He was due to stop in Nawabshah where he would stay overnight.

On Monday, Bilawal addressed workers in Thatta as part of his attempt to reach out to voters ahead of the general election scheduled for July 25.

The PPP chairman has also visited Lyari twice in as many days as he kicked off his election campaign from Karachi on Sunday.

After Sindh, Bilawal will campaign in southern Punjab and then on to the rest of the country.

