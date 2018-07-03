PTI's Yar Muhammad Rind, PPP's Yasmin Shah disqualified from contesting general election

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 03 2018
Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court on Tuesday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Yar Muhammad Rind from contesting the 2018 General Election.

A two-member bench of the BHC declared the PTI Balochistan president ineligible to contest the election scheduled for July 25.

Rind had moved the BHC after an Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) appellate tribunal upheld a retiring officer’s decision to disqualify him on the grounds that he possessed a fake degree and had murder cases against him.

During the hearing, the BHC declared that the decision by the RO and appellate tribunal would stand and rejected his plea seeking permission to contest election from PB-17 and NA-260 Kachi/Jhal Magsi.

Earlier, the bench had reserved its decision on Rind’s plea.

Following BHC’s verdict, the PTI Balochistan president announced that he will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Further, BHC also disqualified former provincial minister Mir Faiq Ali Jamali from contesting the election. 

BHC disqualifies PPP provincial leader Ali Madad Jattak

Jattak had challenged the returning officers' decision in BHC after he had been declared ineligible to contest elections

A day earlier, the BHC disqualified Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial leader Ali Madad Jattak from contesting the elections.

In 2013, Jattak was sentenced to a two-year prison term and fined Rs10,000 in a fake degree case.

SC disqualifies PPP’s Yasmeen Bibi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disqualified Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yasmeen Shah from contesting the general election from Badin.

During the hearing of former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza’s petition against Yasmeen for holding a fake degree, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar pointed out that the PPP leader’s Matric certificate bears the wrong name of her father.

“Cannot allow such people to contest elections,” Justice Nisar said while disqualifying Yasmeen.

