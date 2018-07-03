Dr Sagheer urges supporters to vote for 'kite' instead of PSP's 'dolphin'

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Dr Sagheer Ahmed appeared to be confused regarding his party’s electoral symbol as he addressed his supporters in Karachi Monday night.



The PSP leader, who joined Mustafa Kamal’s party after ending his 28-year long affiliation with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in 2016, hit the streets of the metropolis as part of his election campaign a day earlier.

However, while addressing supporters, Dr Sagheer mixed up PSP and MQM-P’s electoral symbols and insisted that constituents vote for ‘kite’ instead of PSP’s 'dolphin'.

Dr Sagheer, however, quickly apologised as those around him pointed out the error.

The former provincial environment minister is contesting the upcoming general election from NA-245, Karachi.

Dr Sagheer has been a member of the provincial assembly thrice, with his first stint starting in 2005.