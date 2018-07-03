PSL-3 garnered combined media exposure value worth over $230mn

The PSL-3 was held in February-March this year in the UAE with three games, including the final, played in Pakistan. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: With every edition, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is getting bigger and better, as evaluations conducted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that the combined media exposure brand value of its third edition was 38 per cent higher than the previous edition.



A statement released by the PCB, quoting sports evaluation firm Nielsen Sports, said the PSL-3 garnered combined media exposure value worth over $230 million.

"Leading sports evaluation firm Nielsen Sports has given the Pakistan Super League a hugely positive report on the third edition of the tournament," the PCB statement said.

The event was held in February-March this year in the UAE with three games, including the final, played in Pakistan.

"The combined media exposure brand value worth for PSL season three (PSL, official partners and franchises) was calculated at $230+ million," the statement added.

The PCB further said that Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings were the top two performing franchises in terms of total media value.

"Social media was the platform that showed the greatest growth, increasing the value for PSL and its sponsors by almost four times," it said.

"This was mainly due to more uploaded content and higher fan engagement on Facebook and Twitter on the official PSL platforms."