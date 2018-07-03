Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz blames interim govt for Lahore situation after rain

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday blamed the caretaker government for the situation in Lahore following heavy rain that submerged the provincial capital.

The former Punjab chief minister visited his constituency NA-132 in Lahore after the rain, where party workers accorded him a warm welcome.

Speaking to Geo News, he said the interim government made no arrangements ahead of monsoon rains.

"It has been one month since the caretaker government took over, but no attention has been paid to the province," Shehbaz said.

"All ministers and officials, including myself, used to be out on roads during the rains."

He said the drains need to be cleared a month before the start of monsoon season, but they were not cleaned.

At least six dead as 252mm of rain submerges Lahore

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Punjab in the next two days

Without naming anyone, the former Punjab CM said that a few individuals realised 16 hours after the rain that they should go out and look around the city.

"The entire responsibility for the situation arising from the downpour is on the caretaker government," he asserted.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Punjab CM announced compensation for relatives of those killed in rain-related incidents.

CM Hasan Askari announced that Rs0.8 million will be given to the families of deceased.

At least six people, including two policemen, were killed in various incidents across the provincial capital as a relentless downpour lashed the city since Monday night.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two people were killed as the roof of their warehouse collapsed in Gumti bazaar owing to the downpour. Another person died of electrocution in China Scheme area of Gujar Pura.

Prior to that, three people were reported killed due to electrocution caused by the heavy rain. Two were electrocuted to death in Rewaz Garden while the third one was electrocuted at Qurtaba Chowk, in the Old City area.

Three others were also injured as the roof of their house collapsed in China Scheme locality.

