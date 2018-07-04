Can't connect right now! retry
'Wishful decision' in election would harm country, says Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while alleging rigging of polls, Tuesday warned that a "wishful decision" in the forthcoming elections would harm the country.

Speaking to newsmen in London, the former premier said that everyone saw what happened over the past one year.

"It is not my nature to say anything without a reason. I am still standing at the same place where I stood on the day one," he said.

Nawaz said that several examples of polls-rigging were coming to the fore, adding that achieving favourable results would not improve the situation.

He said that he was still firm on his statement of 'giving respect to the vote'.

Speaking of his ailing wife, the former premier said that Kulsoom Nawaz underwent a surgery of her lungs today.

PML-N workers forced to switch loyalties, claims Maryam

Mian Sahab and I are ready to go back to Pakistan once my mother's health improves, she remarked

He requested the masses to pray for her recovery.

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to a London hospital in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since.

On June 14, Kulsoom was shifted to the hospital's ICU after she suffered a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since. Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, reached London the same day to tend to Kulsoom.

Earlier today, Nawaz's son Hussain Nawaz also spoke to reporters regarding his mother's condition.

Hussain said that his mother underwent a successful surgery of lungs on Tuesday.

"It was a minor surgery, but it was necessary," he said, appealing for prayers for Kulsoom's recovery.

