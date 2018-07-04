Those without manifesto are challenging us: Bilawal

SAKRAND: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Wednesday that the political parties, who have so far not revealed their manifestos, are challenging him.

The PPP chairman was addressing a rally in Sindh’s Sakrand area, as a part of his ongoing election campaign.

"Taliban Khan and the one asking 'Why was I ousted', both have no manifestos. How can they contest against us?," said the PPP chairman.



Bilawal said that the PPP always introduced a farmer-friendly manifesto, adding that his party will provide interest-free loans.

He said that the people of Sindh had defeated terrorism.

"You are the people who have defeated Zia-ul-Haq and dictator Pervez Musharraf," said Bilawal to the crowd.

He said that to alleviate the condition of the poor in the province, the PPP will introduce food cards and open a food store which will be operated by women.





Judiciary not involved in construction of dams anywhere in the world: Bilawal

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal said judiciary is not involved in the construction of dams anywhere in the world.

"The construction of dams is the responsibility of governments," the PPP chairman said while addressing a press conference at Zardari House in Nawabshah.



Bilawal, who is on a tour of Sindh for a third day today, said, "The party which proposed the construction of Kalabagh dam pointed out in a report that it may not be beneficial but we should have a consensus on it."

However, the PPP chairman upheld, "No judiciary in the world has ever been involved in the construction of a dam."

The Bhutto family scion stressed that the water crisis is one biggest crisis the country is currently facing.

"PPP always raised the issue of water scarcity and struggled to resolve it," he said adding that they have built a number of small dams across the province.



The PPP chairman while thanking his supporters for the warm welcome during his tour of the province said, "I have faith that the nation will support us."



"I also urge the puppet alliance to have faith in the nation," he added.

Bilawal further said, "The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should not quit the electoral race fearing defeat."

"All political parties should contest the election," he urged.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said, "We want the elections to be held on time, in fact PPP is the only party that has launched its manifesto."



The PPP chairman said that boycotting the elections is not a wise decision.



"May be other parties want to delay the election scheduled for July 25 so they can rig or come in power through the wrong means," he added.

The Bhutto family scion, who is campaigning himself for the first time, is scheduled to address party supporters in Nawabshah, Kazi Ahmed, Moro, Naushahro Feroze and Rani Pur today.

Bilawal will conclude his day with a rally in Sukkur where he will stay overnight.

The PPP chairman started his election campaign for the July 25 general election from Karachi on Sunday.

He has since visited Hyderabad, Thatta, Tando Jam, Hatri Bypass, Mithiani, Hala, Nawabshah and Sanghar among other districts.

After completing his tour of Sindh, the 29-year-old is expected to head to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.