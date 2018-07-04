Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Wednesday to release the Raja Zafarul Haq committee report pertaining to the change in the Finality of Prophethood oath last year.

IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who has been hearing the case since last year, issued a 172-page judgment today after having reserved the verdict in March this year.

The case pertains to the changes in the oath that lawmakers take regarding the Finality of Prophethood. The wording of the oath was 'mistakenly' altered, and then corrected, when the Elections Act 2017 was passed last year.

Key findings of the probe committee report have been made part of the IHC judgment.

The government had earlier submitted to the IHC the report of the three-member committee probing changes in the oath but it was kept confidential from the public.

The committee, headed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chairman Haq, was formed to fix responsibility for the changes in the oath. Besides Haq, it included former ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Mushahidullah Khan.

IHC reserves decision in Elections Act 2017 case, to announce verdict on March 9

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was hearing case of controversial amendment related to Finality of Prophethood oath for lawmakers

Late last year, a religious party staged a sit-in for around three weeks against the amendment and ended its protest after an agreement was reached with the government, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

During the protest, Justice Siddiqui had started proceedings over the issue of the controversial amendment as well as the agreement reached between the two sides, questioning the role of the army in arbitrating the agreement.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

Updated 2 hours ago
Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Updated 2 hours ago
Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

Updated 4 hours ago
Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC orders verification of lawyers' degrees from 2005

SC orders verification of lawyers' degrees from 2005

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM