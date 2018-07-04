Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz





LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz remarked on Wednesday that she is willing to go to prison to pay the high price of the path she has taken.

When asked if she is ready to go to prison, she remarked: "I am absolutely ready.

“There is nothing to be scared of. Once you have picked up this flag of a work which no one has done in last 70 years, there is a price we have to pay and we are paying currently,” she added.

“There is a cost which one must pay and I am aware of it.”

Maryam's comments come a day after the accountability court, hearing the Avenfield reference against the Sharif family, had reserved its verdict in the case.

The verdict will be announced on July 6.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family's London properties, is among three filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court's directives.



The accountability court resumed hearing the case on Tuesday, where Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar's counsel presented his final arguments.

Judge Mohammad Bashir, during the hearing on June 29, had directed Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervez to conclude his final arguments on July 2 in any case.

However, the hearing on July 2 (yesterday) was adjourned until today after Pervez failed to conclude his arguments.

The accountability court has heard the case for nine and a half months and reserved the verdict against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar.