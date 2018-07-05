Supreme Court takes notice of slow pace in fake bank accounts' inquiry

The Supreme Court of Pakistan took on Thursday suo motu notice of slow inquiry into the fake bank accounts case, Geo News reported. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan took on Thursday suo motu notice of slow inquiry into the fake bank accounts case, Geo News reported.

The director-general of Federal Investigation Agency and Attorney General have also been summoned to appear before the apex court in physical form.

According to the apex court's notice, the two officials have been asked to bring records with them and tell the court about the development and delays in the case.



The case hearing over the slow pace of inquiry into fake bank accounts case will be held on Sunday.



Fake bank accounts have used to transfer billions of rupees, the notice said, adding that the matter is being investigated by FIA.

The fake accounts are used to transfer bribes and kickbacks, the notice stated.