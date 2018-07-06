Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jul 06 2018
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam team up for 'Namaste England' soundtrack

Friday Jul 06, 2018

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam will be lending their voice for the soundtrack of the upcoming Indan movie Namaste England. Photo: File
 

Singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam will be lending their voice for the soundtrack of the upcoming Indan movie Namaste England.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Rahat has sung a new track for the Vipul Shah’s directed film starring Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Penned by Javed Akhtar, the track promises to be a masterpiece as Rahat's previous hit Main Jahaan Rahoon from Namastay London.

While Aslam will be singing a song composed by Manan Shah and penned by Akhtar. 

Speaking to the Indian publication, Manan said it was a pleasure working with the musician.

"It’s sheer pleasure to have recorded Tu Meri Main Tera with Rahat sahab, I’ve always been a big fan of his voice. The song was well-received. Our second association had to be a special one and what better than Namaste England."

"We have tried a unique style which Rahat sahab has also explored for the first time. He was excited about singing something so new and fresh," the composer added.

While talking about Aslam, Shah said he adores the singer's voice.

"Atif was always my first choice for Tere Liye. I adore his voice and he’s sung a quintessential romantic song. Javed sahab has written a wonderful song and it’s one of his personal favourites too."

Namaste England will be released on 19 October 2018 worldwide. 

