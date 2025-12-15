‘Christy’ and ‘Ella McCay’ mark rough year for big screen releases

Christy and Ella McCay ended up as two of the biggest box office disappointments of 2025, even though both films had strong stars and early buzz.

Christy starred Sydney Sweeney and told the story of famous boxer Christy Martin.

Before release, the sports-drama was talked about a lot online and many expected it to do well in the box office but once it hit theaters, audiences did not show up.

The movie opened with only 1.31 million dollars in the United States and finished with just 1.95 million dollars domestically.

Outside the US, it earned only 29 thousand dollars and in total, the film made 1.98 million dollars all around the world, while its budget was around 15 million dollars.

Interest dropped fast, with ticket sales falling by more than ninety percent in its second week.

Whereas, Ella McCay performed even worse, as the Disney film starred Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis and Woody Harrelson and was released in more than 2,500 theaters.

Still, it managed only 2.1 million dollars in domestic ticket sales. International markets added 3.0 million dollars, bringing the total to 5.1 million dollars worldwide.

With a reported budget of 35 million dollars, the the comedy-drama quickly became one of Disney’s weakest releases.

Despite this major box office setback, Disney was not badly hurt overall. Another studio release, Zootopia 2, earned over a billion dollars worldwide which helped cover the losses.

Even so, both Christy and Ella McCay showed that big names and hype did not guarantee success in 2025.