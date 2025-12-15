Madonna, Guy Ritchie put past behind them as they reunite for son Rocco's art exhibition

Madonna put on a united front with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie and their son Rocco for the first time since 2008 on Friday night.

The reunion came as a surprise to 'Queen of Pop' fans, as the former couple reunited to support Rocco at his latest art exhibition, entitled Talk Is Cheap, by hosting an opening night party at a studio warehouse in Soho.

Rocco, 25, is carving out his career independently under the pseudonym Rhed, choosing to gain recognition for his work rather than relying on his famous name.

For the unversed, Madonna and Guy married in December 2000 and separated in 2008. The former couple were spotted chatting inside the venue and appeared to be on good terms.

The outing suggests a peaceful resolution following a very public custody battle over Rocco that took place between Guy and Madonna around a decade ago.

There were reports back in March 2016, that Madonna had admitted defeat in her custody dispute of their 15-year-old son.

At the time, The Mail on Sunday reported that the music icon had told friends she had 'lost the battle' after finally accepting that her son does not want to live with her.