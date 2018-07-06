Nawaz, Maryam vow to return after Kulsoom regains consciousness

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif vowed on Friday to return to Pakistan after his wife regains consciousness, despite being sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison in the Avenfield properties case.



"It is my wish to speak to her [Kulsoom]. I [go to the hospital] every day with the hope that she regains consciousness and I am able to meet here. She has been my life partner for 45 years. This partnership is no ordinary partnership,” said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo while addressing a press conference sitting alongside his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who has been sentenced to a total of eight years in jail.



The ousted premier remarked that every possible tactic has been employed against him, which has no parallel in country’s history.

"These of types verdict and punishments are expected in the path I have undertaken," Nawaz said while referring to the Avenfield verdict.

Expressing his reservation, he claimed that the prosecution failed to prove any corruption charges against him. "No pleas filed by me in court were approved, most of them were rejected, this is unfortunate because that doesn’t happen in most cases," the former premier added.

He promised that till the time vote is not given respect and masses don’t get their right to govern, he will continue his struggle.



Nawaz further lamented that prime ministers previously have been sent packing on one accusation or the other.

"Why should we be slaves of a selected few after freedom from the British. I wish the same pace is adopted in the cases against those who violated the constitution," he remarked.

Nawaz said that the PML-N is far ahead than the other parties despite facing oppression.



"We are leading all the opinion polls," he said. The PML-N leader appealed to the nation to support him.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who has also been disqualified to contest the upcoming General Election 218, said: "I could've also taken the easy route like other politicians but I chose not to appease everyone.

"My father's only crime is that he speaks the truth," she claimed.

Maryam said that she has been sentenced by the court despite not holding any public office yet.

"Its difficult to talk about law and Constitution in Pakistan right now," she lamented.