Nation wants Nawaz to be imprisoned, claims Fawad Chaudhry

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the nation wants former prime minister Nawaz Sharif imprisoned in the anti-graft references.

"Nawaz is not Nelson Mandela, he is going to jail not for the people of Pakistan but because of plundering the country," Chaudhry said in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath. "Pakistan has no sympathies for him or his family."

The PTI representative said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader couldn't prove his sources of income to justify his properties in the Avenfield reference case.

“I think the courts have being doing work which they are not mandated due to a political vacuum,” the PTI leader said. “Judicial reforms are our priority. Will work on judicial reforms with all political parties to improve the system”

When asked if there will be some changes of the Article 62(i)(f), on the basis of which former premier Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen have been disqualified,



Chaudhry said that there is a difference between the cases of Tareen and Nawaz.

“Tareen’s verdict was a result of judicial overreach which needs to be corrected. However, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on basis of corruption and the matter was sent to trial court. The trial court has also proven Nawaz’s corruption now,” he added.