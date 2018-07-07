Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Zalam Kot Tunnel to bring economic development in Pakistan: COAS

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

The Zalam Kot Twin Tube Tunnel project on Swat Express Way near Chakdara being undertaken by FWO is 1300 meters long twin tube tunnel as part of Swat Motorway Project. Photo: Screengrab

MALAKAND: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the under-construction Zalam Kot Twin Tube Tunnel, informed ISPR.

The Zalam Kot Twin Tube Tunnel project on Swat Express Way near Chakdara being undertaken by FWO is 1300 meters long twin tube tunnel as part of Swat Motorway Project.

The project will be completed by December 2018 reducing the travel time between Islamabad-Chakdara from 4 hours to 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The army’s media wing said that the COAS appreciated and acknowledged quality work being undertaken by FWO towards nation building. Photo: Screengrab

The army’s media wing said that the COAS appreciated and acknowledged quality work being undertaken by FWO towards nation building.

General Bajwa said that the under construction project will help bringing socio-economic development in Pakistan which is key to progress and prosperity of any country. DG FWO and Corps Commander Peshawar were also present during the visit.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Will return to Pakistan within 10 days, says Maryam

Will return to Pakistan within 10 days, says Maryam

 Updated an hour ago
NAB team leaves for KP to arrest Safdar Awan: sources

NAB team leaves for KP to arrest Safdar Awan: sources

 Updated an hour ago
ECP issues code of conduct for security personnel deployed for poll duties

ECP issues code of conduct for security personnel deployed for poll duties

Updated 4 hours ago
PPP, PML-N fooled country in name of Charter of Democracy: Imran

PPP, PML-N fooled country in name of Charter of Democracy: Imran

 Updated 55 minutes ago
PML-N picks replacement election candidates for Maryam Nawaz

PML-N picks replacement election candidates for Maryam Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
The where, when and what of Avenfield reference

The where, when and what of Avenfield reference

 Updated 6 hours ago
ECP halts printing of ballot papers from Maryam, Safdar's constituencies: sources

ECP halts printing of ballot papers from Maryam, Safdar's constituencies: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam to be imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat or Adiala jail: sources

Nawaz, Maryam to be imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat or Adiala jail: sources

Updated 6 hours ago
Sharif family to challenge Avenfield verdict in IHC on Monday: sources

Sharif family to challenge Avenfield verdict in IHC on Monday: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM