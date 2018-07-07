Zalam Kot Tunnel to bring economic development in Pakistan: COAS

The Zalam Kot Twin Tube Tunnel project on Swat Express Way near Chakdara being undertaken by FWO is 1300 meters long twin tube tunnel as part of Swat Motorway Project. Photo: Screengrab

MALAKAND: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the under-construction Zalam Kot Twin Tube Tunnel, informed ISPR.



The project will be completed by December 2018 reducing the travel time between Islamabad-Chakdara from 4 hours to 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The army’s media wing said that the COAS appreciated and acknowledged quality work being undertaken by FWO towards nation building. Photo: Screengrab

General Bajwa said that the under construction project will help bringing socio-economic development in Pakistan which is key to progress and prosperity of any country. DG FWO and Corps Commander Peshawar were also present during the visit.