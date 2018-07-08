Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 08 2018
Supreme Court orders to place heads of three banks on ECL in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered on Sunday to place the names of heads of three private banks on the Exit Control List (ECL) in relation to the fake bank accounts case.

The order came as Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the slow pace of inquiry into the case and conducted the proceedings today.

The apex court has summoned seven fake bank account holders and 13 beneficiaries on July 12 (Thursday).

Supreme Court takes notice of slow pace in fake bank accounts' inquiry

The apex court has also summoned director-general of Federal Investigation Agency and Attorney General in case

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Tariq Sultan, Erum Aqeel, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Iqbal Arain are among those who have been issued notices to appear before the top court on the given date.

Meanwhile, Nasir Abdullah, Ansari Sugar Mills, Omani Polymer Packages, Pak Ethanol Private Limited, Chambar Sugar Mills, Agro Farm Thatta, Zardari Group, Parthenon Private Limited, AOne International, Lucky International, Logistic Trading, Royal International and Ameer Associate are among the beneficiaries named in the fake bank accounts case.

IG Sindh has been directed by the apex court to ensure that all those summoned are present for the hearing on July 12.

An earlier version of the story incorrectly reported that Zardari and Talpur have been placed on ECL. The error is regretted.

