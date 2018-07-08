COAS congratulates Pakistan team on tri-series victory

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday congratulated Pakistan cricket team on its victory in the T20 tri-series, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



“COAS congrats team Pakistan on winning T20 Tri Series at Zimbabwe also retaining T20 top cricket team ranking. Pakistan is a resilient, peaceful and sports loving nation,” tweeted Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Opener Fakhar Zaman cracked a career-best 91 to help set up Pakistan´s six-wicket win over Australia in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

From 95 for 0 after the first 10 overs, Australia lost 8 for 88 and their 183 for 8 was not quite enough to better Pakistan in the final analysis.