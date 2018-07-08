Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

COAS congratulates Pakistan team on tri-series victory

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 08, 2018

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday congratulated Pakistan cricket team on its victory in the T20 tri-series, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“COAS congrats team Pakistan on winning T20 Tri Series at Zimbabwe also retaining T20 top cricket team ranking. Pakistan is a resilient, peaceful and sports loving nation,” tweeted Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Zaman leads Pakistan to T20 tri-series title with win over Australia

Both teams won three and lost one of their four games in the league stage and each has beaten the other once in their two encounters in the series so far

Opener Fakhar Zaman cracked a career-best 91 to help set up Pakistan´s six-wicket win over Australia in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

From 95 for 0 after the first 10 overs, Australia lost 8 for 88 and their 183 for 8 was not quite enough to better Pakistan in the final analysis.

