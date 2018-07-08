Nawaz leaving behind critically ill wife to return to Pakistan: Shehbaz

BAHAWALNAGAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said his brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif is leaving behind his wife, who fighting for her life, to return to Pakistan.



“Nawaz and Maryam are returning to Pakistan after bidding farewell to [the ailing] Kulsoom Nawaz,” he said while addressing a party workers convention.



Shehbaz added that he worked day and night under the leadership of Nawaz to rid the country of load-shedding.

Commenting on the recent Avenfield verdict against Nawaz, the former Punjab chief minister said the verdict said that no corruption was proven against Nawaz.

Shehbaz also slammed opponents for hurling fake accusations against the party, calling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan a liar.

“[Imran] had claimed he will bring electricity to the entire country,” he said.