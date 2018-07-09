Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Parties had chance to develop Karachi but did not do anything: MMA chief

GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 09, 2018

KARACHI: Some parties have been given the opportunity to do developmental work in the metropolis but none was done, Siraj-ul-Haq, the leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) and a representative of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), said Sunday.

During his election-related campaigns and rallies, the MMA leader toured Lyari, Baldia Town, and Metroville, among numerous other localities of the city.

The MMA was not created for Islamabad, he said, stressing that his party desired justice and wanted to provide employment and health facilities.

Those who looted Pakistan will have to go to jail, he said, adding that July 25 will be the day of accountability for them.

