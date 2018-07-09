Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Court gives life-sentences to convict in Asma murder case

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 09, 2018

MARDAN: A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) handed out on Monday life imprisonment to a 15-year-old convict, identified as Muhammad Nabi, in the Asma murder case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on the convict.

Asma was reported missing from the Gujjar Garhi area in Mardan on January 13, and was recovered dead the next day from nearby sugarcane fields. According to her postmortem report, the four-year-old was raped and later killed.

However, former Inspector General (IG) Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Salahuddin Mehsud had claimed that the accused had unsuccessfully attempted rape before murdering the girl.

Accused confesses to murdering Asma in Mardan

Muhammad Nabi was presented in court of senior civil judge Asim Riaz

On February 12, Nabi, who was also Asma’s second cousin and lived in the same area as her, had confessed to murdering her before the court of senior civil judge Asim Riaz.

Mardan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mian Saeed said that the case was resolved by tracing a drop of blood on a leaf in the sugarcane field where the minor was killed.

The RPO said that fingerprint traces of the suspect were found on the neck of the deceased, and the weapon used for the crime has also been recovered.

Dr Saeed said that the suspect attempted sexual assault on the four-year-old in the sugarcane field but the minor resisted by shouting for help. In reaction, Nabi killed the minor by strangulation.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PML-N's Qamarul Islam, CEO Saaf Pani Company remanded into NAB custody

PML-N's Qamarul Islam, CEO Saaf Pani Company remanded into NAB custody

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Every conspiracy against Nawaz has failed: Maryam

Every conspiracy against Nawaz has failed: Maryam

Updated 32 minutes ago
Armed forces officials to donate to Diamer-Bhasha dam fund: ISPR

Armed forces officials to donate to Diamer-Bhasha dam fund: ISPR

 Updated 2 hours ago
Interior ministry denies reports of barring Zardari, Faryal from flying abroad

Interior ministry denies reports of barring Zardari, Faryal from flying abroad

 Updated 3 hours ago
Hoping against hope, Pakistan's transgenders launch election fight

Hoping against hope, Pakistan's transgenders launch election fight

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran unveils party manifesto, vows to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state

Imran unveils party manifesto, vows to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state

 Updated 3 hours ago
Bilawal summons high-level party meeting in Lahore

Bilawal summons high-level party meeting in Lahore

Updated 6 hours ago
Supreme Court declares Islamabad's Gun and Country Club illegal

Supreme Court declares Islamabad's Gun and Country Club illegal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Tallal contempt case: SC withdraws option to present witnesses

Tallal contempt case: SC withdraws option to present witnesses

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM