Monday Feb 12 2018
Accused confesses to murdering Asma in Mardan

Monday Feb 12, 2018

PESHAWAR: The prime accused in the murder case of minor Asma confessed before a court on Monday.

According to the police, the hearing was held in the court of senior civil judge Asim Riaz where Muhammad Nabi, the accused, was presented and confessed to raping and murdering the four-year-old. 

Police said the accused confessed to his crime after which he was sent on a remand in police custody.

The accused, a 15-year-old boy, is a relative of the four-year-old. The arrest was announced at a news conference on February 7.

KP police arrest 15-year-old relative for murder of minor Asma

KP Police says that the case was resolved by tracing a drop of blood on a leaf in the sugarcane field where the minor was killed

Mardan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mian Saeed said that the case was resolved by tracing a drop of blood on a leaf in the sugarcane field where the minor was killed.

The RPO said that fingerprint traces of the suspect were found on the neck of the deceased, and the weapon used for the crime has also been recovered.

Dr Saeed said that the suspect attempted sexual assault on the four-year-old in the sugarcane field but the minor resisted by shouting for help. In reaction, Nabi killed the minor by strangulation.

