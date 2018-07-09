Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Armed forces officials to donate to Diamer-Bhasha dam fund: ISPR

GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 09, 2018

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor. Photo: File

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said officers of the Pakistan armed forces will contribute to the fund announced for the construction of the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

"Pakistan Armed Forces contributing to Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund. Officers of Pak Army, Navy and Air Force will contribute their two days’ pay while soldiers one day’s pay to the announced fund for this national cause," tweeted Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The fund was announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar recently. He has vowed to not let anyone misappropriate the funds being collected for construction of dams to resolve the country’s water crisis.

Reiterating the need for building dams to overcome Pakistan’s acute water shortage, the CJP in his remarks during a case hearing observed that the Supreme Court has appealed [to the public] to gather funds for immediate construction of Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The top judge himself has himself donated Rs1 million to the account created solely for the purpose of raising money for the construction of the dams. His donation is the first contribution to the said account, according to a press release on the Supreme Court’s website dated July 5, 2018.

The account, titled “DIAMER BASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND–2018”, has been opened by the Finance Division of the Government of Pakistan under the Supreme Court’s order. It bears account No. 03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN No. PK06SBPP0035932999990014.

