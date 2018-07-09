Glenn Maxwell apologises to Sarfraz Ahmed for handshake snub

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Photo: File

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has clarified the air surrounding suggestion he snubbed Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for a handshake after the final of the T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Maxwell took to Twitter on Monday, explaining that the incident was nothing more than a "genuine oversight" on his part.

“Congrats to Pakistan on their win yesterday, Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik were unstoppable,” the allrounder wrote.

“Sad note to end our tour of Zimbabwe, but still plenty of positives to take out of it.

“In regards to the incident shown post-match, it appears unsportsmanlike, and certainly not the way I play the game," he added.

Footage showing the all-rounder walking past Sarfraz, who had his hand ready for a handshake, made rounds on social media with fans and commentators criticising the Australian cricketer.

“It was a genuine oversight on my behalf and I’m currently looking for Sarfraz in the hotel to shake his hand and congratulate him and his team on their series win," Maxwell added.