Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jul 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Glenn Maxwell apologises to Sarfraz Ahmed for handshake snub

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 09, 2018

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Photo: File

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has clarified the air surrounding suggestion he snubbed Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for a handshake after the final of the T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Maxwell took to Twitter on Monday, explaining that the incident was nothing more than a "genuine oversight" on his part.

“Congrats to Pakistan on their win yesterday, Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik were unstoppable,” the allrounder wrote.

“Sad note to end our tour of Zimbabwe, but still plenty of positives to take out of it.

“In regards to the incident shown post-match, it appears unsportsmanlike, and certainly not the way I play the game," he added.

Footage showing the all-rounder walking past Sarfraz, who had his hand ready for a handshake, made rounds on social media with fans and commentators criticising the Australian cricketer. 

“It was a genuine oversight on my behalf and I’m currently looking for Sarfraz in the hotel to shake his hand and congratulate him and his team on their series win," Maxwell added.

Comments

More From Sports:

Federer, Serena aim to advance on Wimbledon's 'Manic Monday'

Federer, Serena aim to advance on Wimbledon's 'Manic Monday'

 Updated 2 hours ago
Luis Enrique to be named Spain coach: reports

Luis Enrique to be named Spain coach: reports

 Updated 10 hours ago
Sharma hits 100 as India edge England in T20 finale

Sharma hits 100 as India edge England in T20 finale

 Updated 19 hours ago
Fakhar first Pakistani to score 500 T20I runs in calendar year

Fakhar first Pakistani to score 500 T20I runs in calendar year

 Updated 22 hours ago
Brazil World Cup exit 'the saddest moment of my career': Neymar

Brazil World Cup exit 'the saddest moment of my career': Neymar

 Updated yesterday
Wimbledon shock as Halep, Zverev crash, Nadal, Djokovic move on

Wimbledon shock as Halep, Zverev crash, Nadal, Djokovic move on

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM