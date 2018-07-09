Can't connect right now! retry
Azaz Syed

NAB summons Musharraf, family in assets beyond means case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former military ruler Pervez Musharraf and his family in connection with a case involving corruption and assets beyond means.

The former president is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income that are worth billions. The NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Musharraf and his wife, Sehba Musharraf, on July 10.

The anti-graft body has also summoned Musharraf's children, Bilal Musharraf and Aaila, and his son-in-law, Asim Raza, on July 11.

NAB sources informed Geo News that Malik Zubair has been investigating the corruption case against the former president and his family.

The investigating officer has also gathered documents pertaining to the case from different institutions, they said.

The anti-graft body also has questionnaires prepared for all accused in the case, in the light of the documents obtained.

Senior lawyer Colonel (retd) Inamur Raheem had filed a petition with the NAB against the former military ruler.

Raheem had also provided various documents to the anti-graft body.

