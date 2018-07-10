Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 10 2018
Azaz Syed

Nawaz, Maryam placed on ECL: sources

Tuesday Jul 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, who were sentenced to prison in the Avenfield properties case last week, have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), Interior Ministry sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.

The father-daughter duo, currently in London with Nawaz's ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz, is expected to return to Pakistan on July 13 (Friday).

Previously, the National Accountability Bureau had written three different letters to the ministry requesting the names of Nawaz and Maryam to be put on ECL in February, June, and July but to no avail. 

The names of the former premier and his daughter have been put on ECL following their conviction in the Avenfield reference, sources confirmed. 

While they will not face any difficulty in coming to Pakistan, they are expected to be arrested during the immigration process at the airport as per standard procedure for all those placed on ECL. 

Nawaz, Maryam to return to Pakistan on Friday

Maryam said that consultation is underway against the decision

After their arrival in Lahore, sources said the two are expected to be directly moved to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, Geo News reported late Monday.

According to sources, the former premier and his daughter will be moved to Adiala prison via helicopter, for which director general (DG) of NAB Lahore has also written a letter to its chief.

DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem, through his letter, requested the NAB chairman to provide a helicopter for transferring the two high-profile figures, who were recently sentenced to 11 and eight years respectively in prison in the Avenfield properties case.

The sources said the accountability court judge would also be requested to complete the administrative procedures at the prison.

