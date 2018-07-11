Rawalpindi court orders release of 36 PML-N workers

Over 250 PML-N workers were arrested after a case was registered against Safdar, for violating the Punjab Regulation and Control of Loudspeakers and Sound Amplifiers Ordinance 1965 on Monday-Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: A sessions court in Rawalpindi Wednesday ordered release of 36 workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who were arrested in a crackdown for participating in a rally led by Captain (retd) Safdar.

Over 250 PML-N workers were arrested after a case was registered against Safdar, who is former premier Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, along with 15 others for violating the Punjab Regulation and Control of Loudspeakers and Sound Amplifiers Ordinance 1965 on Monday.

Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem's close aid Gul Faraz Jadoon was also among the arrested individuals.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif condemned on Tuesday the arrests in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The former Punjab chief minister said, "These arrests represent pre-poll rigging and a gross violation of Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) code of conduct. The elections will only be credible if all political forces are provided level playing field."



"ECP must take notice of this government’s arbitrary, high-handed approach, which is against all democratic norms," he added.