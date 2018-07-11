Zardari denies involvement in Rs35 billion money laundering scam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari denied involvement in the Rs35 billion money laundering scam.



The PPP co-chairman and his sister are among 20 suspects summoned by the Supreme Court on July 12 in relation to the case.

Speaking in an interview, the former president said that he will face the bogus cases like he did in the past, adding that he was sent notice of Rs150 million rather than the propagated Rs35 billion.

“It's difficult to stop whatever is happening through democratic means,” he said. The PPP leader said that his party would not boycott the forthcoming polls.

“We won’t give anyone opportunity by boycotting the election,” he added.

He said that it’s the time of election, not accountability.

“The accountability should be conducted before or after polls,” the former president said.

Responding to a question, Zardari said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s politics is dependent on the coming circumstances. “Whoever aspiring to make the next government after polls will have to speak to us,” he claimed.

Zardari said he won’t let anyone de-rail democracy in the country.

“I will listen to everyone but in the end will do what is best in the interest of Pakistan and PPP,” he said.