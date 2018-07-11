Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Zardari denies involvement in Rs35 billion money laundering scam

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari denied involvement in the Rs35 billion money laundering scam.

The PPP co-chairman and his sister are among 20 suspects summoned by the Supreme Court on July 12 in relation to the case.

Speaking in an interview, the former president said that he will face the bogus cases like he did in the past, adding that he was sent notice of Rs150 million rather than the propagated Rs35 billion.

“It's difficult to stop whatever is happening through democratic means,” he said. The PPP leader said that his party would not boycott the forthcoming polls.

Zardari, Faryal vow to appear after elections in FIA's money-laundering probe

FIA had summoned former president and his sister, Faryal Talpur, or their lawyers, to submit replies in the Rs35 billion scam

“We won’t give anyone opportunity by boycotting the election,” he added.

He said that it’s the time of election, not accountability.

“The accountability should be conducted before or after polls,” the former president said.

Responding to a question, Zardari said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s politics is dependent on the coming circumstances. “Whoever aspiring to make the next government after polls will have to speak to us,” he claimed.

Zardari said he won’t let anyone de-rail democracy in the country.

“I will listen to everyone but in the end will do what is best in the interest of Pakistan and PPP,” he said.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Imran Khan in govt helicopter use case: sources

NAB summons Imran Khan in govt helicopter use case: sources

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Nawaz, Maryam to depart from London today

Nawaz, Maryam to depart from London today

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Nawaz returns to Pakistan: Here’s Lahore traffic plan to save you from jams

Nawaz returns to Pakistan: Here’s Lahore traffic plan to save you from jams

 Updated 3 hours ago
Facebook sends letter to ECP; to initiate crackdown against fake accounts

Facebook sends letter to ECP; to initiate crackdown against fake accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz opens her eyes after month-long coma, confirms son

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz opens her eyes after month-long coma, confirms son

Updated 2 hours ago
‘Meddling’ has made election controversial: Raza Rabbani

‘Meddling’ has made election controversial: Raza Rabbani

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers challenged in SC

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers challenged in SC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Women vow to defy 1947 ban on their vote in village near Multan

Women vow to defy 1947 ban on their vote in village near Multan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Top UN official praises Pakistan's positive role at world body

Top UN official praises Pakistan's positive role at world body

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM