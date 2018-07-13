Voting from behind bars in Balochistan

Central Prison Mach. Photo: Geo News screen grab

Nearly 154 convicted prisoners in Balochistan have submitted an application seeking to cast their votes through sealed postal ballots in the upcoming polls.



To date, the request is pending with the Returning Officers in the province.

There are a total of 1,950 inmates in 11 jails across Balochistan. But only 154 are eager to exercise their right to vote. The highest number of applications, 60, were sent from the Central Jail, followed by 43 from Quetta, 21 from Zhob, 13 from Khuzdar, seven from Nushki, six from Loralai and two each from Mastung and Turbat. Not a single request has come in from Dera Murad Jamali and Gaddani.

Shortly before the 2013 election, felons, nationwide, were given the right to vote by the Election Commission of Pakistan.







