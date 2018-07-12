Can't connect right now! retry
‘Meddling’ has made election controversial: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Thursday alleged that “meddling” was being carried out in the run-up to the elections, making the polls controversial even before they are held on July 25 as scheduled.

Speaking during a session of the Senate, Rabbani raised doubts over the transparency of the upcoming polls and declared that the Election Commission of Pakistan has failed in its constitutional role to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

The senator pointed out that the ECP secretary had said in the past that “external forces” were not allowing for successful elections, before the official distanced himself from his statement.

His statement was not the only one; the caretaker interior minister also mentioned that an “external hand” did not want elections to be held on time in the country.

Efforts are being made to postpone the elections, Rabbani remarked. A certain political party asked for extension in polling time and the ECP agreed to extend the polling time – which has raised doubts over the process, he continued.

Other political parties were not consulted before granting of extension in the polling hours, Rabbani added. 

