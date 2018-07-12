Can't connect right now! retry
PEMRA issues notices to 22 channels over questionable paid political ads

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jul 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued show-cause notices to 22 channels over airing controversial paid political advertisement on the recommendation of the Election Commission of Pakistan.  

The media regulatory authority directed channels to off-air the ads and re-run it after editing the questionable content. 

Earlier in a briefing, the ECP, in a declaration issued after meeting PEMRA Chairman said that questionable language is being used against political opponents in the tv commercials.

The ECP instructed the PEMRA to take action against channels for violating the code of conduct. The body has called for a complete estimation of the advertisements, and directed PEMRA to provide its records.

