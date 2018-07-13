Centre providing additional rangers, FC personnel to provinces: interior minister

Interim Minister of Interior Azam Khan on Friday, July 13, 2018, said that the government was engaged in providing additional FC and Rangers personnel to the provinces that had asked for security. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Interim Minister of Interior Azam Khan on Friday said that the government was engaged in providing additional FC and Rangers personnel to the provinces that had asked for security.

The interior ministry's statement comes amid recent attacks on candidates contesting the upcoming polls.

Earlier today, a convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) headed back from an election rally was targetted, leaving four dead and 10 others injured.

While the JUI-F candidate from NA-35 Bannu, Akram Khan Durrani, remained safe today, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour, among 22 others, was martyred in a suicide attack in Yakatoot neighbourhood of Peshawar earlier this week on Tuesday.

Addressing a Senate session earlier today, the interior minister observed that the federal government could not micromanage the security situation across the country. "It is the duty of provincial governments to look after the micro factors in the security situation," he said.

Reacting to the interior minister's statement, Senator Raza Rabbani expressed his anger at the government's attitude.

"The election is at stake, Akram Khan Durrani has been attacked," Rabbani said. "The interior minister should ask for a report on the attack on the JUI-F leader and present it in the Senate."

Political leaders have time and again demanded that the government ensure the security of contesting candidates.

Following the attack on Durrani today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said stated that the enemy wants to create instability during the extremely important electoral process. He

He urged the interim provincial governments to make it a priority to protect the contesting candidates. Imran demanded that the opportunity to wreak havoc in the country not be given to anyone. "Impartial polls in a peaceful environment are extremely necessary for Pakistan's future," he stressed.

'Weakness of security institutions'

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retired) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan had earlier termed the terrorist attack on Bilour as a "weakness of security institutions". He had said that the attack was a conspiracy against the transparent elections.

"The provincial governments were ordered to provide fool-proof security to all candidates," CEC Khan had observed.