Who was Nawab Siraj Raisani?

Nawab Siraj Raisani. Photo: File

In one of the most horrific attacks in Pakistan’s history, 128 people were martyred when a suicide bomber targeted an election meeting in Mastung, Balochistan on July 12. Among those martyred was Nawabzada Siraj Raisani a provincial assembly candidate from the newly-formed Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Siraj Raisani was born on April 4, 1963 in Mehrgarh area of Bolan district.



He completed his initial education from Bolan, later obtaining a BS in Agronomy from Agriculture University Tando Jam. He also studied a course in floriculture from an academic institute in Holland.

Raisani’s father, Late Nawab Ghaus Baksh Raisani was former Balochistan Governor and former federal minister food and agriculture, he also founded Balochistan Muttahida Mahaz in 1970.

The deceased was the youngest brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani and former Senator Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani.

The martyred was recently elected as the chairperson of Balochistan Muttahida Mahaz and merged his party with the Balochistan Awami Party on June 3. He was scheduled to contest for PP-35 (Mastung).

Raisani lost his son Akmal Raisani in a bomb blast at Mastung in July 2011.