Weightlifter Nooh Butt wins Gold at IWF Junior World Championships

Pakistan’s young weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt has added yet another feather to his name by winning a clean and jerk Gold medal during the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



Nooh, 20, who recently won a Bronze medal at Commonwealth Games in Australia, lifted 228 in the second attempt to win the Gold medal in clean and jerk competition of 105+kg category.

He had earlier won a Bronze medal in snatch category of same competition by lifting 171kg weight.

With 171kg in snatch and 288 in clean and jerk, Nooh finished the competition with a total score of 399 to win another bronze medal.

This was the first medal by a Pakistani at the world junior weightlifting championship. Nooh also improved his own record of best lift by a junior commonwealth player during the tournament by lifting total 399kg.

Pakistan’s fastest emerging weightlifter had last year won a gold medal in Commonwealth Youth Championship as well, where he lifted a total of 389kg. This year, in Commonwealth Games, he had lifted 395kg weight.