Saturday Jul 14 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Weightlifter Nooh Butt wins Gold at IWF Junior World Championships

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jul 14, 2018

Pakistan’s young weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt has added yet another feather to his name by winning a clean and jerk Gold medal during the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Nooh, 20, who recently won a Bronze medal at Commonwealth Games in Australia, lifted 228 in the second attempt to win the Gold medal in clean and jerk competition of 105+kg category.

He had earlier won a Bronze medal in snatch category of same competition by lifting 171kg weight.

With 171kg in snatch and 288 in clean and jerk, Nooh finished the competition with a total score of 399 to win another bronze medal.

This was the first medal by a Pakistani at the world junior weightlifting championship. Nooh also improved his own record of best lift by a junior commonwealth player during the tournament by lifting total 399kg.

Pakistan’s fastest emerging weightlifter had last year won a gold medal in Commonwealth Youth Championship as well, where he lifted a total of 389kg. This year, in Commonwealth Games, he had lifted 395kg weight.

