Sunday Jul 15 2018
Three wounded as PTI hopeful's corner meeting in Hyderabad turns into brawl

Sunday Jul 15, 2018

HYDERABAD: A scuffle during the corner meeting of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate left three people wounded Saturday night here in the city's Latifabad neighbourhood, Geo News reported.

In the aftermath of a dispute that had originated when a car and a motorcycle collided, two groups of the PTI resorted to a scuffle in Latifabad No. 6, as per Adeel Hussain Chandio, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), who added that the constituency was PS-65 Hyderabad-IV.

The corner meeting was arranged and headed by PTI candidate Dr Mustansir Billa.

