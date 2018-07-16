Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Senator Pervaiz Rasheed on Monday said former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar Awan should be granted the same relief as former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.



“The court earlier upheld that no candidate should be barred from participating in the electoral process till the July 25 polls are over and this was the basis on which Zardari and Talpur were granted relief,” the former information minister said while speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader urged, “Nawaz, Maryam, Capt (retd) Safdar and Qamar-ul-Islam Raja should be granted the same relief.”

“Injustice was done to Qamar-ul-Islam Raja in favour of Chaudhry Nisar,” he added.

Further, Maryam’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion said the accountability court verdict against the Sharif family was not in accordance with the law.

"The accountability court's verdict is in contradiction with the law and declaring it void would serve justice," Pervaiz said.

"Our case is very strong and on merit. We are right and we hope to get some relief," he added.

The deposed prime minister, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar filed an appeal against the verdict in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference in the IHC on Monday.

An accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the corruption reference while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Additionally, Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

The appeal — that highlights the legal flaws in the Avenfield judgement — asks for the accountability court's verdict to be declared null and void and the three convicts to be released on bail.

On July 12, the Supreme Court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to not summon Zardari and Talpur in the fake bank accounts case till the upcoming polls are over.