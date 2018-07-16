Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Senator Pervaiz Rasheed on Monday said former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar Awan should be granted the same relief as former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

“The court earlier upheld that no candidate should be barred from participating in the electoral process till the July 25 polls are over and this was the basis on which Zardari and Talpur were granted relief,” the former information minister said while speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader urged, “Nawaz, Maryam, Capt (retd) Safdar and Qamar-ul-Islam Raja should be granted the same relief.”

“Injustice was done to Qamar-ul-Islam Raja in favour of Chaudhry Nisar,” he added.

Further, Maryam’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion said the accountability court verdict against the Sharif family was not in accordance with the law.

Money-laundering case: Never placed Zardari, Faryal on ECL, clarifies SC

Former president Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others are being probed in a case relating to a Rs35 billion money-laundering scam

"The accountability court's verdict is in contradiction with the law and declaring it void would serve justice," Pervaiz said.

"Our case is very strong and on merit. We are right and we hope to get some relief," he added.

The deposed prime minister, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar filed an appeal against the verdict in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference in the IHC on Monday.

An accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the corruption reference while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Additionally, Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

The appeal — that highlights the legal flaws in the Avenfield judgement — asks for the accountability court's verdict to be declared null and void and the three convicts to be released on bail. 

On July 12, the Supreme Court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to not summon Zardari and Talpur in the fake bank accounts case till the upcoming polls are over.

More From Election :

ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

 Updated 2 hours ago
After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

 Updated 3 hours ago
July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

 Updated 4 hours ago
PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 5 hours ago
ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

Updated 8 hours ago
Forthcoming polls is between culture and ideologies, says Sirajul Haq

Forthcoming polls is between culture and ideologies, says Sirajul Haq

 Updated 17 hours ago
Imran should refrain from politics during this time: Shehbaz Sharif

Imran should refrain from politics during this time: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 19 hours ago
Sharifs destroyed police in Punjab: Imran

Sharifs destroyed police in Punjab: Imran

Updated 20 hours ago
PM Mulk in Quetta as Mastung blast death toll rises to 149

PM Mulk in Quetta as Mastung blast death toll rises to 149

 Updated 21 hours ago
Pakistan's internal, external enemies behind Mastung attack: Imran

Pakistan's internal, external enemies behind Mastung attack: Imran

Updated yesterday
PPP shouldn't be pushed against the wall: Bilawal

PPP shouldn't be pushed against the wall: Bilawal

Updated yesterday
Voters’ wardrobe gets a political makeover

Voters’ wardrobe gets a political makeover

 Updated yesterday
Sindh government imposes ban on arms display till July 26

Sindh government imposes ban on arms display till July 26

 Updated yesterday
Nation mourns as death toll from Mastung blast rises to 131

Nation mourns as death toll from Mastung blast rises to 131

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM