Political fever takes toll on poor equine in Karachi

A donkey was beaten and bruised after supporters of a political party used it in their rally to elude to a party rival as gadha [donkey]. Photo: ACF Animal Rescue/Facebook

KARACHI: As the election fever grips the country, a brutal incident of animal violence in a political rally emerged early Monday morning.

A donkey was beaten and bruised after supporters of a political party wrote the name of a political rival on donkey's body to elude to him.

The “donkey [was] beaten to pulp, punched in the face and abdomen several times, nose broken, kicked all over his body until he collapsed, has rope marks and a car rammed into him.....all of this to describe one political party as an “ass” by some hooligans as written on the poor donkey’s body,” wrote ACF Animal Rescue in a post on social media.



Furthermore, the nostrils of the donkey have been ripped apart and his face continues to bleed from all the wounds, ACF said.

Photo: ACF Animal Rescue

The donkey, who is currently being looked after by ACF Animal Rescue, was saved by a citizen, identified as Abdullah Mahmood, who then called rescue teams to help the animal.



In a social media post, Abdullah Mahmood wrote: “Its 2:30 am... Have been trying to help this poor donkey for more than 2 hours alone now... He seemed sitting injured or ill, unable to move, in the middle of the road, then a car hit and went on ignorantly, passerbys would slow drive and walk away when asked to help.”

However, his calls for help were eventually answered and a rescue team came for the equine.

Regarding the incident, the non-government organisation noted: “With the upcoming elections looming upon us, no one is spared from the wrath of this time...not even the most helpless of animals. This is a hate crime.

“Is this what our country has come to? Or is this what it’s always been? And social media and a little bit of animal welfare has now highlighted what we always were and are. Monsters.

"If this is our general public that can abuse an innocent animal for fun and ridiculous, irrational reasons, because he’s a “Ghadha” then nothing else matters anyway,” the ACF added.