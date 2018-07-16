Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Political fever takes toll on poor equine in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

A donkey was beaten and bruised after supporters of a political party used it in their rally to elude to a party rival as gadha [donkey]. Photo: ACF Animal Rescue/Facebook

KARACHI: As the election fever grips the country, a brutal incident of animal violence in a political rally emerged early Monday morning. 

A donkey was beaten and bruised after supporters of a political party wrote the name of a political rival on donkey's body to elude to him. 

The “donkey [was] beaten to pulp, punched in the face and abdomen several times, nose broken, kicked all over his body until he collapsed, has rope marks and a car rammed into him.....all of this to describe one political party as an “ass” by some hooligans as written on the poor donkey’s body,” wrote ACF Animal Rescue in a post on social media.

Furthermore, the nostrils of the donkey have been ripped apart and his face continues to bleed from all the wounds, ACF said.

Photo: ACF Animal Rescue

The donkey, who is currently being looked after by ACF Animal Rescue, was saved by a citizen, identified as Abdullah Mahmood, who then called rescue teams to help the animal.

In a social media post, Abdullah Mahmood wrote: “Its 2:30 am... Have been trying to help this poor donkey for more than 2 hours alone now... He seemed sitting injured or ill, unable to move, in the middle of the road, then a car hit and went on ignorantly, passerbys would slow drive and walk away when asked to help.”

However, his calls for help were eventually answered and a rescue team came for the equine.

Regarding the incident, the non-government organisation noted: “With the upcoming elections looming upon us, no one is spared from the wrath of this time...not even the most helpless of animals. This is a hate crime.

Pakistan’s iron equines’ bray falls on deaf ears

Despite their constant service to man, donkeys remain neglected by majority of people

“Is this what our country has come to? Or is this what it’s always been? And social media and a little bit of animal welfare has now highlighted what we always were and are. Monsters. 

"If this is our general public that can abuse an innocent animal for fun and ridiculous, irrational reasons, because he’s a “Ghadha” then nothing else matters anyway,” the ACF added. 

More From Election :

Residents protest outside MQM's Bahadurabad office after eviction notice

Residents protest outside MQM's Bahadurabad office after eviction notice

Updated 17 minutes ago
Police investigating attack on PML-N candidate Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

Police investigating attack on PML-N candidate Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

Updated 31 minutes ago
PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

 Updated 9 hours ago
July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

 Updated 11 hours ago
PML-N to introduce anti-rigging system during polls

PML-N to introduce anti-rigging system during polls

 Updated 12 hours ago
Shehbaz will not get his turn, claims Imran

Shehbaz will not get his turn, claims Imran

 Updated 12 hours ago
Ghani assures enhanced border security measures during Pakistan polls

Ghani assures enhanced border security measures during Pakistan polls

 Updated 13 hours ago
Political fever takes toll on poor equine in Karachi

Political fever takes toll on poor equine in Karachi

 Updated 14 hours ago
PPP asks ECP to take action against Khattak, Imran for hurling abuses

PPP asks ECP to take action against Khattak, Imran for hurling abuses

 Updated 17 hours ago
ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

 Updated 18 hours ago
After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

 Updated 20 hours ago
PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

 Updated 22 hours ago
Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 22 hours ago
ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

Updated yesterday
Forthcoming polls is between culture and ideologies, says Sirajul Haq

Forthcoming polls is between culture and ideologies, says Sirajul Haq

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM