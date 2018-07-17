Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
By
AFP

Thierry Henry quits TV to focus on coaching

By
AFP

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Thierry Henry was an assistant coach as Belgium finished third at the World Cup and has decided he wants to give up his work as a pundit and focus on management. Photo: AFP
 

PARIS: Retired France and Arsenal star Thierry Henry said on Monday that he was quitting as a football analyst with British broadcaster Sky Sports to focus on a coaching career.

Henry, who had worked for Sky since 2015, has also been an assistant to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez since 2016 and helped lead the team to third place at the World Cup.

"Over the last four years I have had some extremely rewarding coaching experiences in football," Henry wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

"These experiences have only made me more determined to fulfill my long-term ambition to become a football manager.

"I have decided that I must leave Sky Sports to enable me to spend more time on the pitch and concentrate on my journey to achieving that goal."

Henry gained his coaching licence working with Arsenal´s youth team but opted in 2016 to focus on his work for Sky rather than take a job at the club.

France´s all-time leading goalscorer was a member of the squads that won the 1998 World Cup on home soil and Euro 2000 alongside Didier Deschamps, who on Sunday was crowned world champion for a second time as manager of France.

Comments

More From Sports:

Record scorer Tim Cahill retires from Australia duty

Record scorer Tim Cahill retires from Australia duty

 Updated 2 hours ago
French fans give hero welcome to 'Les Bleus' World Cup champions

French fans give hero welcome to 'Les Bleus' World Cup champions

 Updated 10 hours ago
PCB increases budget for infrastructure, domestic cricket

PCB increases budget for infrastructure, domestic cricket

 Updated 14 hours ago
France set for heroes’ welcome after thrilling World Cup win

France set for heroes’ welcome after thrilling World Cup win

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in second ODI

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in second ODI

 Updated 15 hours ago
World Cup 'just the beginning' for Mbappe-led France

World Cup 'just the beginning' for Mbappe-led France

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM